Updated June 8, 2023: Blackrock Neurotech has pioneered the use of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology similar to Neuralink. Blackrock Neurotech received FDA 510k clearance for use in humans in 2007. Per Blackrock Neurotech, the company is not affiliated with Blackrock. Blackrock Neurotech is funded by billionaire Peter Thiel who is Elon Musk’s former partner at PayPal.

June 7, 2023: Electrode implants into civilians’ brains didn’t just receive FDA clearance with Neuralink. The flagship brain-computer interface (BCI) technology behind Musk’s Neuralink technologies is called NeuroPort Array and is owned by Blackrock Neurotech.

Former President, Barack Obama is a leader in brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies and active with Blackrock Neurotech.