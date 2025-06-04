BioPharma Industry is 'Startled' by Dr. McCullough's Influence on the Public's Perception of mRNA Safety
June 4, 2025: Per the STAT News article, “mRNA, Once Lauded as a Scientific Marvel, is Now a Government Target,” the BioPharma industry is ‘startled’ by rising public concerns on mRNA safety, as well as the impact Secretary Kennedy, Dr. McCullough and others have had on changing the public’s perspective of mRNA.