October 28, 2022: When an individual has a tremendous amount of credibility due to their impressive credentials and a ‘celebrity-like status,’ they automatically earn the public’s trust. Trust is an emotionally based belief, not an intellectually based belief. When we trust someone, we believe what they say because we put our trust in the person and not in evidence or facts.

The level of trust the public has in someone is based on the person’s credibility. The more credentials and celebrity status a person has, the more credibility they have and the more that person is trusted. This means they can say almost anything and not be questioned or criticized.

When we trust someone, not only do we believe what they say, we develop an emotional bond to them. Often, we view a trusted person as someone who is personally defending or protecting us. At a subconscious level, the emotional bond could be similar to the way a child trusts their mom or dad to protect and defend them.

This is (in part) why it is very difficult, if not impossible, for someone with little credibility to question or criticize someone with high credibility without being attacked or annihilated.

On October 27, 2022, Dr. Robert Malone published a Substack article entitled, mRNA Vaccines and EUA. In paragraph three (3) of the article, Dr. Malone claims, “All of the mRNA vaccine doses administered in the United States (to both citizens and military personnel) have been provided under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)…”