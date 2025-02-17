February 17, 2024: The CDC currently recommends that babies be injected with up to 28 vaccines over the course of their first year of life. The full 28 vaccines equals forty-three (43) inoculations of various disease-causing bacteria and viruses, and the results have been catastrophic.

Image: Shutterstock

However, a 2014 study published in the peer-review journal Vaccine, revealed that newborns and infants have an underdeveloped adaptive immune response (the part of the immune system that’s responsible for producing antibodies) and are unable to “remember” the specific viruses or bacteria that an infant was inoculated (vaccinated) with in order to produce antibodies in the future.