May 9, 2023: Over the weekend I reviewed several Russian Military press briefings and news articles on the WHO, bioterrorism, the Pentagon, and American Big Pharma greed and corruption. During his April 2022 press briefing, General Kirillov reviewed US business contracts, the names and roles of corporate stakeholders in companies funding bioweapon development globally (and in the Ukraine), US laws, and US patents.

General Kirillov addresses the unusual surge of rare diseases and non-native mosquitos, ticks and other blood-sucking insects in parts of the Russian Federation, while calling attention to the US patent, the Toxic Mosquito Aerial Release System.

I was not going to dedicate an article to the Toxic Mosquito Aerial Release System patent, except that yesterday on the Stew Peters Show, Stew Peters interviewed Michael Yon, former Special Forces and border security expert, who reported that the tens of thousands of foreigners who are invading the US border may have been inoculated with highly-infectious pathogens including multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, malaria, dengue, and epidemic typhus. from bioweapon mosquitoes, ticks, or other insects.

Considering that the Toxic Mosquito Aerial System may be currently deployed along the migration trails to the U.S. border, I felt it was important to share information from this patent.