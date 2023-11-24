Are We Done Ignoring Evil? I Am.
I think people should be aware of what’s happening so that they can say, ‘No. I’m choosing NOT to have my body or my child’s body merged with non-human DNA and digital technology.’
November 23, 2023: If you’re still awake after Thanksgiving dinner and a high dose of turkey tryptophan, and looking for an educational and intriguing video - check out this interview. Scott Schara and I discuss personal experiences, the political and physical battles we are facing, as well as the spiritual warfare that has entered our reality with evil…