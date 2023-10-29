October 29, 2023: Yesterday, we tragically loss the life of Matthew Perry who played Chandler on Friends. I used to watch the comedy series when it first premiered in 1994 with college roommates. Then when I moved to New York City in my early 20’s, we would often have “Friends’ nights”

Matthew Perry’s character Chandler was full of self-deprecating humor, social faux pas, and sarcasm. Chandler often made us laugh at our own imperfections as well as laugh with our friends we had who ‘would’ve said or done exactly what Chandler did.’

Is Social Media Directing a ‘Death Scoreboard’ in Order to Keep Us Divided?

Yesterday I made a post on social media regarding the tragic loss of Matthew Perry. Watching Friends was part of my young adulthood and his passing is a reminder to all of us to tell our friends that we love them. Facebook flagged my original post as a cyber security threat and took it down, while the other platforms allowed it (i.e. Gettr)

I find it alarming that FaceBook blocked my post regarding Matthew Perry’s death because it made no mention of the mRNA injections or of his cause of death. My post was a simple reminder to ‘tell the people you love that you love them as our days never seemed more fleeting.’

FYI - The reason FaceBook took my post down was because it was an alleged “Cybersecurity threat,” which doesn’t even make sense.

Is Social Media Dividing us Over the Loss of Human Life?

Today, I did notice a number of social media posts of an old post of Matthew Perry wearing a black-shirt announcing he was vaccinated against COVID-19.