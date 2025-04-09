ALL HANDS ON DECK: Florida Bill to Provide Medical Aid for Vaxx-Injured
You can use your voice to help Cody and other COVID vaxx-injured victims by contacting the Florida committee chair and Governor Desantis. Contact info at the end of article.
April 9, 2025: Worldwide, the COVID-19 vaxx-injured were coerced and manipulated into thinking that they were doing the right thing by taking toxic and unproven COVID-19 mRNA shots. Throughout 2021, every state in the U.S. aggressively promoted the shots. Event though some states changed course later in 2023 and 2024, the damage has been done.