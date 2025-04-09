April 9, 2025: Worldwide, the COVID-19 vaxx-injured were coerced and manipulated into thinking that they were doing the right thing by taking toxic and unproven COVID-19 mRNA shots. Throughout 2021, every state in the U.S. aggressively promoted the shots. Event though some states changed course later in 2023 and 2024, the damage has been done.

Share thi… Share