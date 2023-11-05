A Prayer for America and All of God's Children
We pray that they wake up Lord! We also pray that you forgive us Lord. Please forgive us for we all participated way too long in allowing our hearts to be hardened towards one another...
November 4, 2023: Americans and global citizens are in the process of surviving one of the darkest times in human history, and yet, darker times are ahead. Now is the time to to self-reflect, repent for our participation in evil, and humbly ask God for forgiveness and to save our nation and humanity.
I believe in the power of prayer and I know that when…