2022 Was The First Increase in Infant Deaths in Over 20 Years
Corrected: Pfizer's RSV vaccine was recommended by the CDC for pregnant women to protect newborns in 2023. Pfizer CEO Says "Their Vaccines are Safe."
February 20, 2025: 2022 was the first year that infant deaths increased in over 20 years. According to the CDC, infant deaths increased by 3%, resulting in more than 20,000 babies dying before the age of 1.
More than 13,000 Newborns Die Each Year
These catastrophic numbers remained consistent through the end of…